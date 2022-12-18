The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Kroger by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $71,410,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Kroger by 476.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,276,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average is $47.32.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

