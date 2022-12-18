The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,990 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.
Insider Activity
TJX Companies Stock Down 1.3 %
TJX Companies stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $89.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.15.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.
TJX Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TJX Companies (TJX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.