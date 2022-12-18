The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 235.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 26.3% in the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $182.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $191.16.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

