The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.0% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $90.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.01. The company has a market cap of $164.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

