The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,350 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $90.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $164.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

