The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 27.8% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.
Walt Disney Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of DIS stock opened at $90.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.
Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.
