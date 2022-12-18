Tiaa Fsb Acquires 1,562 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.93. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $77.44 and a one year high of $108.15.

