Tiaa Fsb Boosts Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 55.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,818,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in United Rentals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 119.0% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 300,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,780,000 after acquiring an additional 163,351 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in United Rentals by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 388,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,487,000 after purchasing an additional 146,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $375.09.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.1 %

URI stock opened at $353.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.98. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $373.91.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.