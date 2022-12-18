Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,785,221,000 after buying an additional 218,505 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Analog Devices by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after buying an additional 1,125,178 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,344,732,000 after buying an additional 247,249 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,397,000 after buying an additional 429,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,587 shares of company stock worth $5,420,127 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $166.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.69 and its 200 day moving average is $156.06. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $180.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.