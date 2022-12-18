Tiaa Fsb Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $223,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $440.03 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $524.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $444.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.21.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

