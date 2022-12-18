Tiaa Fsb Decreases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC opened at $150.39 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

