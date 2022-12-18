Tiaa Fsb Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,336 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 1.43% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $8,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,540,000 after purchasing an additional 71,145 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,577,000 after buying an additional 42,098 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 934,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after buying an additional 221,429 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 617,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after buying an additional 37,828 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 554,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after buying an additional 35,999 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.05.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.