Tiaa Fsb Has $4.90 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $478,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in General Mills by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in General Mills by 2.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS opened at $86.93 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

