Tiaa Fsb Has $7.73 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after buying an additional 863,200 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,747,000 after buying an additional 794,359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,993,000 after buying an additional 787,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,169,000 after buying an additional 716,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $274.25 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.73.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.