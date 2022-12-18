Tiaa Fsb Has $8.18 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,689 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $44,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $54,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.57.

EW opened at $73.01 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,400 shares of company stock worth $9,349,752. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

