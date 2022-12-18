Tiaa Fsb Has $8.33 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 631.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,663 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after acquiring an additional 829,784 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,382,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,739,000 after acquiring an additional 357,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,283,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,028,000 after acquiring an additional 543,143 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,983,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,487,000 after acquiring an additional 86,572 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OTIS opened at $78.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

