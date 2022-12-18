Tiaa Fsb Lowers Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 638.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.

CSX stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

