Tiaa Fsb Purchases 10,954 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth $179,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $52,176,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna downgraded PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $69.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $196.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.24. The company has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

