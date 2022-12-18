Tiaa Fsb Purchases 3,018 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $107.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.