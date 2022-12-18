Tiaa Fsb Reduces Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after buying an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,239,000 after purchasing an additional 150,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,876,678 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $327.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.04. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $213.03 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

