Tiaa Fsb Sells 23,333 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,333 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 508,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,123 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,806 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 115.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 776,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,496,000 after purchasing an additional 416,091 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 547,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,671,759. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.99. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

