Tiaa Fsb Trims Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $627,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,579,000 after purchasing an additional 121,113 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

