Tiaa Fsb Trims Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $77.76 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.