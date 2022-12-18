Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 36,200 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,535 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 176.7% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $47.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.84.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

