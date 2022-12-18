Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.65

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and traded as high as $1.65. Trevena shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 39,491 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Trevena Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76.

Institutional Trading of Trevena

Trevena Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37,633 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 290,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122,242 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

