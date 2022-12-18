Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.33

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.33 and traded as low as $22.67. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 1,249 shares.

Union Bankshares Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $106.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 24.55%.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Bankshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNB. State Street Corp grew its position in Union Bankshares by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Union Bankshares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Union Bankshares by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Union Bankshares by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

