UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,840 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 164,516 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $523.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $531.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.56.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.