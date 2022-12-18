Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Unitil by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Unitil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,254,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Unitil by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 488,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,681,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Unitil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,916,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Unitil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 340,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,009,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

