VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 142,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81.

