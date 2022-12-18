VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REMX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,701,000 after acquiring an additional 135,935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 185,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,131,000 after acquiring an additional 112,282 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,076,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 34,360.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 34,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,384,000 after acquiring an additional 30,209 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Price Performance

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock opened at $82.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.10. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a one year low of $77.17 and a one year high of $127.50.

