Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lowered by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $51.92.

