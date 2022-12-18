Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,503 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.74. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $69.38.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

