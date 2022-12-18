Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $217.85 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $325.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.05 and a 200-day moving average of $231.97.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

