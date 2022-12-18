Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.03 and a 200-day moving average of $104.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

