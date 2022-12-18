Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,503,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 310.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 17,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $171.38 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $201.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.01 and a 200 day moving average of $167.25.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

