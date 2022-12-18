Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,126,000 after acquiring an additional 721,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after buying an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,204,000 after buying an additional 248,478 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 6,252,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,708,000 after buying an additional 214,218 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

VNQ stock opened at $84.09 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.26 and its 200 day moving average is $89.31.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.