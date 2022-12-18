Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,631 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $184.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $229.60.

