Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Lowered by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,360,000 after buying an additional 491,891 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,434,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 334.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,430,000 after buying an additional 339,558 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $41,937,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,501,000 after purchasing an additional 125,005 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $202.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.56 and its 200-day moving average is $209.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $285.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

