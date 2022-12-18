Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 30,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $158.60 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $183.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

