Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Boosted by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.0% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $535,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 42,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $353.86 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.54.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.