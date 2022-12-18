Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Boosted by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.0% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $535,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 42,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $353.86 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.54.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

