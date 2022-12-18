Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.62

Shares of Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.62 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 37 ($0.45). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 35.75 ($0.44), with a volume of 189,808 shares.

Venture Life Group Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.22 million and a P/E ratio of 1,787.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.51.

Venture Life Group Company Profile

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

