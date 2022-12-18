Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.05

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and traded as high as $5.33. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 38,195 shares changing hands.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.58%.

Institutional Trading of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 30.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 30.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

