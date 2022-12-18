Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.05

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and traded as high as $5.33. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 38,195 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.58%.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
