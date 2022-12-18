Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Vulcan Materials worth $20,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 416.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMC. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.36.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $177.17 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.88.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.