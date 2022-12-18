Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.01-$6.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $598.99 billion-$598.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.48 billion. Walmart also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.45-$1.48 EPS.

Walmart Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $142.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.22. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.26.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

