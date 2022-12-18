Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Lowered by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Waste Management by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 235.9% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 51,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

NYSE:WM opened at $161.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.25 and a 200-day moving average of $161.35. The company has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

