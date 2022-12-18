Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.01

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.01 and traded as low as $9.43. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 130,685 shares changing hands.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,545,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,927,000 after buying an additional 145,780 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,302,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,882,000 after purchasing an additional 51,076 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,754 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 516,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 430,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

