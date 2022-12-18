Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.01

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.01 and traded as low as $9.43. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 130,685 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
