Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.41

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.41 and traded as high as C$3.45. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$3.43, with a volume of 1,700 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on WRG. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$4.50 price target on Western Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.07 million and a PE ratio of 2.79.

Western Energy Services ( TSE:WRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$58.48 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

