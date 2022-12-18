Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,187 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NYSE:WY opened at $31.30 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

