Wiser Wealth Management Inc Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.6% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HD. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.44.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $323.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $417.84. The stock has a market cap of $331.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

