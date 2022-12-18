Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. decreased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Xylem by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Xylem by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $109.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.11. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $121.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.70.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

